Gender pay gap, other inequities push up poverty rate for Hawaii's older women

A new report released Wednesday shows older women in Hawaii are 57 percent more likely than their male counterparts to live in poverty.

The study, from the University of Hawaii’s Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work, also finds older women are less likely to have access to savings in retirement.

Professor Colette Browne attributes the disparity to early inequalities in life.

“Many of the economic challenges that older women experience stem from inequities that women face earlier in life,” she said. “Including a persistent wage gap, the high cost of child care and a shortage of affordable housing.”

Just over 9 percent of older women in Hawaii live in poverty. That's nearly double the percentage of older men.

In addition, the report found that 13 percent of single older women live in poverty.

Meanwhile, Social Security plays a big role in helping seniors stay afloat.

Some 39.4 percent of older women's annual income comes from Social Security.

Just over a third of the older women receive income from a pension or retirement savings plan. But they get just 60 percent of the average income for men, a difference of $12,500 to $21,300.

The solution is simple, according to the report, “focus on strategies and programs that alleviate age-, gender- and race-based inequalities and poverty across the lifespan.”

“Today’s younger woman is tomorrow’s older woman, so improving the economic status of older women in Hawaii must start with addressing inequality at school, work and home,” said Browne.

