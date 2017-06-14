Virtual voyages on the horizon for Hawaii's Hokulea

Hokulea will return to Honolulu on Saturday after three years at sea, but will soon prepare for another journey — that's all virtual.

Thanks to a virtual reality project called Kilo Hoku, people will soon be able to take a trip on the voyaging canoe from their homes.

Participants will also be able to view the stars and navigate using wayfinding techniques without even stepping outdoors.

The project, created by four University of Hawaii students, started with the idea to expand the teachings of traditional Polynesian voyaging.

“I really want this to be like a very Hawaiian learning tool,” said Kari Noe, one of the creators of Kilo Hoku. “I hope that it will reach the people that for whatever reason cannot possibly see the Hokulea or Hikianalia or any of the sailing canoes.”

Eventually Noe and co-creators Patrick Karjala, Dean Lodes and Anna Sikkink plan to release the program as a free educational tool.

Until then, Kilo Hoku will be available to the public at the Malama Honua Summit this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center.

