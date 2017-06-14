Hawaii Congress members say baseball attack serves as reminder of unity

In this image from House Television video, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks Wednesday, June 14, 2017, on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, about the shooting at the Republican congressional baseball practice. (House Television via AP)

A shooting at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. on Wednesday that left several people injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, sent shockwaves around Washington, but members of Hawaii’s Congressional delegation say the shooting is also serving as a reminder of unity on both sides of the aisle.

“An attack on one of us, doesn't matter which party, is an attack on all," said U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii, who reiterated House Speaker Paul Ryan’s statement that elicited a long and loud standing ovation in the House chamber.

The charity baseball game that was scheduled Thursday will go on as planned, and Hanabusa said she is planning to attend.

“I had intended on going and I'm going to make sure that I do go to show the unity that we are really being challenged with,” Hanabusa said, adding that despite differences, “the tone and tenor of Congress has got to change and we have to act more together than we have in the past.”

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said the mood at the Capitol was somber across the board.

“It's a reminder that you never know, you never know when your time may come, you never know what may happen," Gabbard said. "Time is very precious. Hold your loved ones close and focus on what's most important to you."

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, also weighed in, saying, “clearly these are very troubling times and a sobering way to start our morning.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, declined Hawaii News Now’s request for an interview due to scheduling conflicts.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is currently in Washington, D.C. for a series of meetings and said he was very concerned about what happened and saw the result of it when he got to the Russell Senate Office Building.

“Lines out around the corner,” he said. “I've never seen anything like it. Security is really, really tight. Security is at an all-time high."

Scalise was one of five victims in the shooting. He was last reported to be in critical condition after surgery.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.