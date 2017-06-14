2nd Annual Jamathon Fitness Fest to help fight homelessness

ALEA Bridge will be hosting its second annual Jamathon Fitness Fest at the Aloha Stadium field on June 17, 2017 from 3pm – 7pm. The Jamathon is a fun and fit way to raise funds and fight homelessness in Hawaii, and is the latest of our community outreach events to increase awareness and community support for our organization’s mission. All proceeds will be used to provide direct client services to benefit the houseless and at-risk population of Central Oahu, North Shore and neighboring areas.

There will be various instructors leading workouts from all around the island specializing in Zumba, U-Jam, Pound, Body Blast, Cardio Blast, and CrossFit. We will also have the UFC Gym and the Leeward YMCA onsite, along with speed, agility, and football clinics for youth and high school students. Health vendors and concessions will be present to complement this high-energy fitness fest. Ticket prices are $15 for general admission and $10 for students (K-12), with discounts for early bird, online registrations…up to 20% off! Keiki under 5 are FREE with general admission. Our target is 500-600 participants. We encourage you and your organization to participate in this event to promote health, wellness and team building! Monetary or in-kind donations for the event are also welcome.

ALEA Bridge is a non-profit agency that was established in January 2016 as a direct response to the expressed concerns of the residents of Central Oahu and the North Shore regarding the growing homelessness issues impacting these neighborhoods. ALEA Bridge is committed to community outreach and connecting those in need with the resources necessary to rebuild a life of Hope, Purpose, and Success. Through comprehensive and collaborative solutions, the organization works together with its partners in the community to Break the Cycle, and Reverse the Trend of homelessness.

For more information or tickets visit www.aleabridge.org, call (808) 492-2214 or email jacosta@aleabridge.org

