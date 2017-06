A crash in the Kalihi area at 9 am Wednesday morning has left around 815 customers without power and multiple streets closed.

Waikamilo is closed Makai side from Dillingham to Kalani. Hart street is also closed mauka bound.

A truck carrying equipment reportedly hit overhead power lines, damaging the attached electric poles.

Police say they are still on scene and Hawaiian Electric is on the way.

The effected areas are Kalihi, Palama, Iwilei, and Liliha.

The story will be updated.

910a: ~810 customers w/o pwr in the Kalihi area due to motor vehicle accident. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) June 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. ?