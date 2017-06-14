Business Report: Local business news 6/14/17

800 exhibits – 11,000 pages of testimony – the Thirty Meter Telescope case is now in the hands of the judge, Riki May Amano. As hearing officer she has no deadline for her recommendation to DLNR.

Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting at Kona airport. The airline needs candidates who speak Japanese or English for customer service and ramp service. Openings include workers who provide service for other carriers.

New to the board of Servco Pacific – Dawn Lepore, CEO of Drugstore.com, and before that with Charles Schwab – and Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LookyLoo, and before that with Google Play.

ProService Hawaii hires a talent development manager – a new position. In it is Kayla Kanetake, formerly a store team leader with Target Hawaii. ProService has almost 300 employees.

Hawaii Kai Towne Center plans a series of free summer concerts. The first will be Saturday, June 24, from 3 p.m. into the evening, with the Makaha Sons headlining.

The Seventh Annual Sports Festival will be held at Blaisdell on July 1st, a Saturday. This is sponsored by ESPN 1420, Bobby's station.

Carlsmith Ball marks 160 years in business with 160 hours of community service. The law firm got started over the weekend cleaning up Magic Island with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii… just in time for Hokulea.

