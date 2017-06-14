Forecast: Thunderstorms, heavy showers possible through Thursday

A period of unstable weather has begun and it will continue through Thursday.

There were a number of thunderstorms overnight to the south and west of the islands, and in the 5 a.m hour, a number of lightning strikes were recorded just off the north shore.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are most likely over the islands this afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

Stay alert, stay safe, and stay with us, your Severe Weather Station.

Trade winds will be breezy at times today at 15-20 mph.

High in Honolulu will be 86 degrees.

Surf is small today but both town and country swells are in the forecast. The south shores will build late Friday and peak just below advisory levels on Saturday. Another south swell is expected late Monday that will likely exceed the 8 foot trigger for a High Surf Advisory.

Here are today's wave heights: 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 1-2 feet north, 2 feet or less west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

