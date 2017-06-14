Recently tested rape kits match known criminals

HONOLULU (AP) - Authorities have matched some of the DNA profiles obtained from 180 recently processed rape kits with potential perpetrators in a national offender database - a development that could lead to solving years-old crimes or prevent serial sex offenders from committing new ones.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday the 180 recently tested kits involve cases in which the rapist was a stranger, the victim was a minor, a serial offender was suspected or there were multiple suspects involved.

Honolulu Police Department Spokeswoman Michelle Yu says 25 percent of the kits resulted in a DNA profile that could be updated to the federal database. The remaining kits either had insufficient DNA or yielded a DNA profiled that matched the victim.

