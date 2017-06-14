'Aloha Green' gets green light on second medical marijuana growing facility

When Hawaii's first medical marijuana dispensary opens its doors on Thursday, there will be one major item missing from its sellable inventory: medical marijuana.

State's first medical marijuana dispensary to open Thursday – but it won't be selling pot

The state's first medical marijuana facility got the green light to cultivate the crop in a first of its kind, high-tech greenhouse Tuesday.

When 'Aloha Green' opened in early June, there was no medical marijuana for sale. That's because there was a delay in certifying the labs responsible for testing the product prior to sale.

The company has been harvesting marijuana for months, and the state just granted them approval to expand harvesting operations.

At an undisclosed North Shore location, the company is utilizing 'Production Center #2.' It's a state-of-the-art greenhouse dedicated to growing cannabis under computer controlled environmental systems.

The temperature, fans and lighting are all artificially controlled to provide a stable growing environment for the the crop.

“By bringing our state-of-the-art greenhouse online, Aloha Green is able to meet current and future patient demand for safe lab-tested cannabis medicine,” Chief Operating Officer Tai Cheng of Aloha Green said.

The new system is said to increase production by 400 percent, and cut costs for patients.

Hawaii's eight pot clinics are still waiting for the state to certify the quality control labs before marijuana sales can begin.

