Award-Winning Chef Michael Mina and Culinary Celebrity Ayesha Curry, NBA star Stephen Curry's wife, will hold a book signing event later in June, and meet some of their fans.

The public will have the chance to meet the pair and purchase signed copies of "Michael Mina: The Cookbook" and "The Seasoned Life."

Guests who purchase The Street Party Pass for $37 will receive a $5 discount on Mina's book and/or a $10 discount on Curry's book. Those diners will also be eligible to bypass the general line and access 'The Street Party' line for the book signing.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Street, A Michael Mina Social House,

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave., Ground Floor (fronting Kuhio Ave.)

