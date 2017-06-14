11-year-old Kapolei athlete scores offer to play football at UH

An 11-year-old athlete from Kapolei is making national headlines after receiving an offer to play football for the University of Hawaii.



On the surface, Titan Lacaden appears to be a like any other soon-to-be 6th grade boy. He loves video games. He has homework and chores. He isn't too fond of girls yet.



But when he's on the football field, that's when his dad says you can tell he's special.

Titan won't be in college until the year 2025, but he's already gotten the attention of UH head coach Nick Rolovich.

Frank Lacaden says head coach Nick Rolovich made Titan a verbal scholarship offer this past weekend, after seeing the young athlete in action at several football camps. The family says they are shocked, but grateful -- knowing how competitive recruiting can be.

"He (Rolovich) pulled me on the side and asked me how I'd feel about UH offering Titan. The recruiting process is long, narrow, vigorous, hard. Many get to the front door and it sometimes just doesn't open. So when the opportunity opened, I'm gonna go in," said Frank.

"It blew my mind. Especially because everybody was asking me 'how did you get it? how did you get it?' I just said -- just stay humble and keep playing," Titan said.

Frank says he started noticing his son's advanced athletic abilities at the age of four. He says his son excels at every position, but Titan has a favorite.

"Safety. I'd rather hit people than them hitting me," Titan said.



For college coaches, this type of recruiting isn't new. Florida Atlantic University head coach Lane Kiffin recently gave similar offers to both 6th and 7th graders.



"It's important for some of these coaches to get as much publicity and brand their programs and just let the local people of Hawaii know that you are watching all the different prospects that at any age," said Rich Miano, former UH associate head football coach.

Coach Miano says there are some challenges with this strategy -- will the coach still be at the school when the athlete is eligible? And what if the athlete peaks physically too early?



While these are just verbal offers, Miano says your word can be just as important as ink.

"As a coach you need to continue to keep your word, especially in a small place like Hawaii," said Miano.

We reached out to UH, but because of NCAA rules, the school says it cannot comment on recruiting efforts.

