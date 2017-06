An OCCC inmate that escaped the facility six months ago is once again behind bars.

Inmate escapee Raymond Racelis was arrested in Hauula Tuesday afternoon.

Prison officials said 44-year-old Racelis failed to return to the prison after he left for the work furlough program on December 20, 2016.

Racelis now faces escape charges. He was originally arrested for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle.

