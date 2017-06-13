'Shocker of a start': Carissa Moore on 2017 season so far

With four quarterfinal finishes and a 9th place result, Carissa Moore sits 8th in the World Surf League rankings at the midway point of the 2017 season. A fourth world title looks like it's out of reach, at least for this season, barring a crazy run down the stretch.

"It's been a bit of a shocker of a start," Moore said. "Definitely not how I would like to start a season."

Many on the WSL Championship Tour would take those results from the first five contests, but Moore's bar is a bit higher than most. Three world titles by the age of 23 after a decorated junior career, Carissa's parents knew early on the ocean was her calling...

"When she was a baby, she just enjoyed the water," said her mom Carol Yamada. "To me it was really organic, she loved it."

"It was probably even at 3 or 4, she had such a good sense of balance and movement," said dad, Chris. "On land and when she got in the water, almost right away she had a knack for it."

Chris became her coach and manager, Carol, Cayla and Luke her biggest supporters. Carissa credits her rise to the top of the sport to a complete team effort.

Chris chronicled the run to the 2015 world title in his new book First Priority. It's a glimpse into Moore's inner circle and the ups and downs of achieving a goal together.

"There's been a lot of stress and frustration, but blood is thicker than water and you always make it through right," Carissa laughed.

"The most difficult part of the journey is to deal with all of the emotions, but just being a step away from having any control over it," Chris said of watching as Carissa goes through each heat.

It's a team effort that's worked out well for the Moore family.

"I never could have dreamed of the things that I've been able to do and the opportunities that surfing has given me and the places that I've gotten to travel and the people I've gotten to meet," Carissa said. "It has exceeded any of the dreams I could have dreamed of as a kid."

The second half of the WSL season begins at the end of July in Huntington Beach, California.

First Priority: A Father's Journey in Raising World Champion Surfer Carissa Moore is available on here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.