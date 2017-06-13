Vandals strike Maili Elementary, defacing King Kamehameha mural, kalo plant

Staff at Maili Elementary School arrived on campus Tuesday to find the walls of buildings and classrooms covered in spray painted graffiti.

Obscene images and phrases were found covering some of the school's murals depicting humpback whales, King Kamehameha and the Hawaiian flag. Vandals even spray painted the leaves of a kalo plant growing outside one of the buildings.

One Waianae resident posted photos of the vandalism to her Facebook account, expressing disgust at the act of vandalism.

"This is our school, our home. I hope this makes you upset and angry, because I am sure these vandals live within the community," Rita Valdez Grilho said in the online post.

The vandalism is believed to have happened sometime overnight.

Community members say custodians worked to cover up the graffiti.

The school is on summer break, but students and staff are utilizing the campus for summer activities.

No arrests have been reported in connection with the vandalism.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.