A 31 year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Waipahu Tuesday morning.

According to paramedics, the motorcyclist was driving his motorcycle when he hit another car.

The crash happened at the corner of Leokane and Leonui Streets at around 10 a.m. HPD closed the intersection as they investigated the accident.

It is unclear if the man was wearing a helmet or not. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.