Mayor, city department heads to get across-the-board pay raises

The mayor, City Council members and directors of city departments are getting an across-the-board 5 percent pay increase effective July 1.
Under the plan, which was recommended by the city Salary Commission, the mayor will earn $173,184.
The pay raises, first reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, come as the city scrambles seeks fee increases to fund key programs and as Oahu's beleaguered rail project faces a widening budget shortfall.
In the new fiscal year, city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro will earn $164,136, and the city's managing director will get a salary of $165,672.
The police chief's pay, meanwhile, is rising to $191,184 a year while the city medical examiner will get $288,192.
The salary commission said the raises are needed to address the issue of "inversion," or when management salaries are lower than some of their staff members.
|PAY HIKES
|Here's what city leaders are set to make under a 5% pay raise that will kick in July 1:
|Mayor
|$173,184
|Council Chair
|$71,520
|Councilmember
|$64,008
|Prosecuting Attorney
|$164,136
|Managing Director
|$165,672
|Deputy Managing Director
|$157,056
|Department Heads (except police, fire,
medical examiner)
|$154,728
|Police Chief
|$191,184
|Fire Chief
|$185,112
|Medical Examiner
|$288,192
