Mayor, city department heads to get across-the-board pay raises

The mayor, City Council members and directors of city departments are getting an across-the-board 5 percent pay increase effective July 1.

Under the plan, which was recommended by the city Salary Commission, the mayor will earn $173,184.

The pay raises, first reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, come as the city scrambles seeks fee increases to fund key programs and as Oahu's beleaguered rail project faces a widening budget shortfall.

In the new fiscal year, city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro will earn $164,136, and the city's managing director will get a salary of $165,672.

The police chief's pay, meanwhile, is rising to $191,184 a year while the city medical examiner will get $288,192.

The salary commission said the raises are needed to address the issue of "inversion," or when management salaries are lower than some of their staff members.

PAY HIKES Here's what city leaders are set to make under a 5% pay raise that will kick in July 1: Mayor $173,184 Council Chair $71,520 Councilmember $64,008 Prosecuting Attorney $164,136 Managing Director $165,672 Deputy Managing Director $157,056 Department Heads (except police, fire,

medical examiner) $154,728 Police Chief $191,184 Fire Chief $185,112 Medical Examiner $288,192

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.