Popular Waikiki triathlon is renamed to honor fallen Honolulu firefighter

A beloved Honolulu Firefighter who died tragically in the line of duty is being honored one year after his death.

Fire rescue captain Cliff Rigsbee was injured in a rough water training accident off of Diamond Head on June 14, 2016. The 21 year veteran firefighter

Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said that Rigsbee was on the Jet Ski's "sled" as an attendant. That's when the operator looked back and noticed Rigsbee was unconscious in the water. An off-duty firefighter who was nearby helped to bring the two firefighters to shore.

Rigsbee passed away two days later on June 16th.

Not only was Rigsbee a respected community servant, he was also an avid triathele and coach.

"Cliff was so many things to so many people. He was an elite athlete, a competitive and fierce triathlete himself. But more importantly because of the love of the sport he was a volunteer for years and he was a coach for thousands in this community so it was such a tragic loss." Former professional triathlete, Debbie Hornsby, said.

To honor Rigsbee's legacy, the Tinman Triathlon race held annually in Waikiki, will be renamed to the Cliff Rigsbee Tinman Triathlon.

It's a tribute that those close to Rigsbee say will now be more than just a race.

"It's going to be a really special day. It's going to be a celebration for him, it's going to be a celebration for all of the people he touched, and he touched countless people," Hornsby said.

In addition to renaming the triathalon, Rigsbee's friends and family replaced the drinking fountains at Operation Red Wing Medal of Honor Park in honor of his legacy.

The Cliff Rigsbee Tinman Triathlon is set for July 23rd. The swim-bike-run event is expected to have 800 participants, and will begin at Queen's Beach in Waikiki.

