City enforces expansion of sit-lie ban in Kapalama, Iwilei, moving scores of homeless out

Crews dismantled homeless encampments in Kapalama and Iwilei early Tuesday, as an expansion of the city's sit-law law went into effect.

Last month, Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill that bans sitting and lying on sidewalks in the business districts.

In Kalihi, the zone spans between parts of North King Street and Dillingham Boulevard as well as Waiakamilo Road and Kohou Street.

In Iwilei, the zone includes segments of four roads off Nimitz Highway.

Work to clear the encampments began just after sun up. And within hours, sidewalks were free of tents and other structures for the first time in months.

It’s estimated there were about 120 homeless people living in both neighborhoods. Since Thursday, only four have gone into shelters.

Since the enforcement began, Hawaii News Now noticed an increase of people setting up camp in Aala Park and near the Dole Cannery.

Anyone caught breaking the law can be ticketed.

Meanwhile, the state conducted enforcement of it's own Tuesday, clearing a row of tents from the sidewalk in front of Lowe's on Nimitz Highway.

This story will be updated.

