United Airlines is boosting the number of daily flights to the islands.

The airline announced Tuesday that starting in December, it will increase service from Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Another bright spot: United is also debuting lie-flat seating on overnight flights to and from Hawaii starting this summer.

The company says the new flights carry a special significance this year as it is the 70th anniversary of service to the islands.

“Our customers have asked for more ways to get to Hawaii,” said Jake Cefolia, United’s vice president of sales. “We are thrilled to make Hawaii more accessible than ever for our customers travelling from the Midwest, Rocky Mountain and West Coast regions.”

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.