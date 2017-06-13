Report: Hawaii has made progress on children's well-being, but trouble spots remain

Hawaii ranks 17th in the nation for child well-being, according to the 2017 Kids Count Data Book released Tuesday.

New data shows improvements in both economic and health factors for children 18 and under in the islands.

Produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the annual report analyzes how children from every state measure on topics of economics, education, health and their family and community upbringing.

The report found that the economic well-being of children in Hawaii has improved as more parents are securing stable jobs and income.

However, there are still 43,000 children in poverty, or 14 percent of the child population in Hawaii.

Overall, Hawaii ranks 23rd in economic standing for children.

In addition, more teenagers are getting educated and finding work.

Data shows a decrease of unemployed teens from 12 percent in 2010 to 6 percent in 2015.

The number of high school students not graduating on time has also decreased.

Compared to other states, Hawaii ranks 36th in educating young people. Some 52 percent of young children are not enrolled in preschool. Meanwhile, 71 percent of fourth graders are not proficient in reading and 70 percent of eighth graders not proficient in math.

Barbara DeBaryshe, interim director of the University of Hawaii Center on the Family, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, “Sadly, we simply do not have enough child care seats in our state, especially for infants and toddlers.”

While the Kids Count report is annual, researchers said the methodology has changed so 2017 rankings can't be compared to previous years.

New Hampshire was named the top state child well-being. Mississippi ranked last in the nation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.