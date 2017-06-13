KJ Harrison drafted by the Brewers in third round of MLB draft

Back in 2014, KJ Harrison had just graduated from Punahou when he was drafted in the 25th round by the Cleveland Indians. Harrison chose not to sign at the time, and instead went to Oregon State to play baseball for the perennial power Beavers.

Fast forward three years to today when Harrison was selected in the third round, 84th overall, by the Milwaukee Brewers. The draft slot is valued at $666,600 according to Baseball America.

The Kailua native is hitting .330 this season with a team-leading eight home runs. He has been named to first-team all-Pac-12 in all three seasons at OSU.

Originally a catcher, Harrison has played sparingly at the position in college, instead spending the majority of his time at first base in addition to being a power bat in the middle of the Beavers lineup. Where he'll fit in the pros remains the biggest question.

As a junior, Harrison has until July 15 to decide if he will forego his senior season at Oregon State. The Beavers open up play in the College World Series Saturday against Cal State Fullerton.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.