SALT at Our Kakaako celebrates Hokulea's homecoming

SALT at Our Kakaako marks two milestones on the evening of June 17, with a celebration full of fun and culture. Our Kakaako presents the SALT at Our Kaka‘ako Dedication Celebration: featuring Honolulu Night Market and the Polynesian Voyaging Society Hokule‘a Homecoming, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The celebration officially dedicates SALT at Our Kakaako, which has evolved as a community gathering place that features an exciting mix of retailers, restaurants and discoveries. Our Kakaako will host two stages of live music and entertainment throughout the event. The highly-anticipated lineup features the dynamic ukulele duo Honoka and Azita, Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Kupaoa, Waipuna, and Kapena, local favorite Kimie Miner, and ukulele mastermind Taimane.

Artists who helped create SALT at Our Kakaako’s unique look will also be honored, including Kamea Hadar, co-founder from POW! WOW! Hawaii. Other recognized artists include Matthew James, Matt and Roxy Ortiz, Santiago Otani, and Kahiau Beamer.

Our Kakaako also welcomes the return of the Honolulu Night Market. Keawe and Auahi Streets will be closed off to feature a variety of your favorite food and retail vendors, live music, live fashion show and more! Visit the Honolulu Night + Market Facebook page for a list of vendors, parking instructions and updates on the event.

We’re also celebrating the return of the Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) canoe Hokulea, after a three-year voyage around the world. Bring the family and watch a special screening of highlights from Hokulea’s journey as it’s shown in the courtyard at Pu‘unui, located at 440 Keawe in the innovative Our Kakaako. Meet some of the crew members, as they’ll be on-site answering your voyage questions! Then, stay and watch Disney’s acclaimed animated film “Moana” as it will also be shown on a large screen. Attendees can also partake in the following promotions where a portion of the proceeds will support PVS.

