Billy V: The world's highest paid celebrities, Bette remembers Hawaii after Tony win, 'Will and Grace' sneak peek

The list of the highest paid celebrities in the world is out. Topping the list - Sean Combs. Forbes magazine says P Diddy pulled 130 million last year. In second place - Beyonce earned a 105 million dollar paycheck. "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling was third with 95 million. Also, two kama'aina make the list! Dwayne Johnson is at number 22 with 65 Million dollars last year and Bruno Mars came in at number 60 - with 39 million.

*'From a Distance' it may be easy for some to forget Bette Midler is one of Hawaii's own. But after winning her Tony Award on Sunday, the Divine Miss M took a tearful moment to thank her Hawaiian teachers who introduced her to theater. Midler won the Tony for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Hello, Dolly!" Backstage, she paid tribute to her former speech and drama teachers, Myrna Ishimoto and Betty Blake Rice. Tearing up, the actress shared how fundamentally important the role her teachers had in her life, even beyond the stage. And get this - Ishimoto even took the then-14-year-old Midler to the very first restaurant she'd ever been to.

For those of you who can't wait for a "Will & Grace" reunion - here's a taste. Creator and Executive producer Max Mutchnick tweeted out this sneak peek of a script for an episode called "The Wedding" - with Eric McCormack's "Will" apparently hard up for a date. Naturally - Jack - steps up to the plate! "Will and Grace" returns to NBC this fall!

