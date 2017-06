Oceanic Time Warner Cable is re-branding in Hawaii and will now be known as Spectrum.

The new name comes after Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable became one company.

Spectrum formally launched in Hawaii on Tuesday. The Hawaii market is the last to make the transition.

Spectrum offers cable television, internet, and phone.

“At Charter, we are working hard to redefine what a cable company can be and we call it Spectrum,” said Tom Rutledge, chapter Chairman and CEO, in a news release.

