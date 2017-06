Honolulu police on Tuesday morning are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Pauoa Valley.

Police on scene told Hawaii News Now that officers received a call just before 6 a.m.

Homicide detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were also dispatched to the scene.

Detectives confirmed the bodies of a 42-year-old male and 7-year-old boy were found at the scene. Police sources said it appears the child was stabbed multiple times. Officers said a relative found the man hanging and called 911.

When police arrived on scene, relatives informed them that a child was missing. Upon searching the house, officers found the body of the deceased boy.

Further details have not been released.

This story will be updated.

