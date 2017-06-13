LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Int - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee to address the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election and issues raised in fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony to Congress last week.

LIVE: Click here to watch a livestream of the hearing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly