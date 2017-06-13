Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen, showers possible tonight

Trades are blowing again and at their peak today, should be 15-20 mph with stronger gusts. That should help out with the heat.

Compared to yesterday, there are more clouds and showers to start the day.

Plentiful sunshine is expected by afternoon with a high in Honolulu of 86 degrees.

An upper level disturbance will start moving over the island chain overnight tonight and bring instability to our weather. The trade showers could be enhanced and become heavy at times. Thunderstorms are also possible during the period starting tonight through Thursday. Things should stabilize by the weekend.

Surf is building a bit along east shores due to the stronger trade winds. It's small elsewhere.

A new south swell arriving Friday night could approach advisory levels.

Here are today's surf heights: 3-5 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 3 feet or less north, 2 feet or less west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

