Jaylin Kema, 'Peter Boy' Kema's mother, set to be sentenced

Jaylin Kema, the mother of “Peter Boy” Kema, is scheduled to be sentenced in Hilo on Tuesday.

After striking a plea deal with prosecutors, Kema could see 10 years of probation tied to the 1997 death of her 6-year-old son.

Kema already served a year behind bars.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to testify against her husband, Peter Kema, Sr. He faces 20 years in jail when he is sentenced next month.

