KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - Loads of swim gear belonging to U.S. soldiers have been stolen from a military compound on Hawaii's Big Island.

West Hawaii Today reports the soldiers woke up last week to find two kayaks, 10 to 20 snorkel sets, all of their fishing poles, two tackle boxes and two paddleboards stolen from the military compound. Food, a ukulele and a guitar were also stolen.

The United Service Organization donated the swim gear to the soldiers. Nalani Freitas, owner of Overstock N Discounts, says her company will help the organization restock the soldiers' gear, but that it will take some time.

Organization volunteer Gaylene Hopson just hopes the community will come together and find out who stole the swim gear.

