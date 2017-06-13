3 Windward Oahu liquor stores hit by thieves in less than 24 hours; latest involving gunfire

New video from inside a Kailua liquor store shows an owner fighting off three robbers Sunday night.

The altercation ended with gunfire around 10:15 p.m. Luckily, no one was hurt. But the three men are still on the loose.

It's just one of three liquor store hold-ups in Windward Oahu on the same day and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

The latest and most violent incident happened at Keolu Market off Keolu Drive.

The surveillance video shows three men walking into the liquor store. One is wearing a hat, the other is covering his face, and the last seems to have a mask on his head.

The owner and a suspect appear to fight over a bottle as that suspect flees. The owner’s wife joins the affray and sprays something in their faces. Moments later, one of them fired a round into the counter.

No one was shot, but several customers are upset.

"It's concerning, not so much for the neighborhood, but for them. They're a really nice couple. I've been coming to this liquor store every day, every other day, for about 10 to 15 years since I've lived over in Enchanted Lakes and they're really nice," said frequent customer Dominique Tansley.

About 14 hours before that, two thieves targeted Angie's Market in Kaneohe.

"It's not worth getting hurt," said store owner Loren Haugen.

In surveillance video from his store, a black car pulls up right outside the front door. One man walks in and heads straight toward the cash register. His accomplice has a bandana over his face and stands by the door.

The store employee throws a stool at them but they get away with about $300.

"Any hits a hit. But no, that's nothing. Like I said, I compare it to life. We'll make that money back today…you can't replace the human life," Haugen said.

Just thirty minutes prior to that, Kainehe's in Kailua was also hit by two thieves. The surveillance video from that store the suspects in an out in less than 10 seconds. An employee at the store said one man tried to grab the cash register but it was bolted down so they couldn't. She said the two suspects fled with nothing.

"Somebody out there always knows who did it…it's just a matter of doing the right thing," said Haugen.

Anyone with information should call Honolulu police.

