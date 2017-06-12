Petition urges suspension of Kamehameha Schools trustee selection process

A new online petition is urging state Probate Judge Mark Browning to suspend the Kamehameha Schools trustee selection process, calling it flawed.

The petition alleges that the Trustee Screening Committee appointed by the Probate Court doesn’t represent the views of the Kamehameha Schools ohana and the greater Hawaiian community.

That petition echoes a year-long effort by prominent members of the Kamehameha Schools Alumni Association to change the way trustees are picked. Tuesday is the deadline for public comment.

"The selection process that is currently used is flawed. None of the stakeholders have had a say in the selection of the finalists,” said Brandon Lee, president of the Kamehameha Schools Alumni Association’s Oahu chapter.

“We are the only nonprofit entity in the state that is not allowed to pick their own trustees.”

Last month, the Trustee Screening Committee named former land board director Tim Johns, outgoing school superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi and Disney executive Elliot Mills as finalists. Only Mills has Hawaiian blood.

Kealii Makekau is one of dozens who signed the petition. He worries that the finalists represent the interests of downtown businesses and developers and not the needs of Hawaiians as a whole.

"Myself and others has just grown very frustrated watching the handling of the Kamehameha Schools trustee process,” he said.

The current trustee selection process has been in place for nearly two decades. Before that, the state Supreme Court handled the process and that led to controversy.

Retired Law Professor Randall Roth is one of five co-authors of the “Broken Trust" article in 1997 that helped expose the corruption at the trust.

During that era, the last group of trustees appointed by the High Court were removed over allegations of gross mismanagement and corruption.

He said the current system appears to work.

"To me, this is about as good as it gets. But I think it's great that the Hawaiian community, the Kamehameha ohana is as vigilant as they are,” he said.

The Judiciary declined comment.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.