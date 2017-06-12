OHA recognizes 7 in inaugural 'Living treasures of Hawaiian people' awards

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs recognized seven people Monday as a part of its inaugural Na Mamo Makamae o Ka Poe Hawaii, “Living Treasures of the Hawaiian People” event.

The awards honored seven master practitioners and knowledge keepers.

The awardees are:

Patience Namaka Bacon of Oahu – for hula

Josephine Fergerstrom of Hawaii Island – for lauhala weaving

Sam Kaai of Maui – for carving

Marie McDonald of Hawaii Island – for lei making and kapa making

Nainoa Thompson of Oahu – for navigating

OHA also gave out two posthumorous awards to Elizabeth Maluihi Ako Lee for lauhala weaving and Abraham “Puhipau” Ahmad for videography. Both were from the Big Island.

OHA CEO Kamana‘opono Crabbe expressed the importance of recognizing people who actively preserve Hawaiian culture.

“These kupuna are not just keepers of the flame, they are the connection and bridge to our past,” Crabbe said.

