Forecast: Increasing showers and chance of heavy rain, t-storms by late Tuesday

We're looking at some scattered windward and mauka showers along with light to moderate trade winds for Tuesday.

But that will give way to increasingly unstable weather Tuesday night into Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves over the islands. That will bring the chance of locally heavy showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two, especially on Wednesday. We'll keep you posted.

Surf is pretty quiet right now, but we're looking ahead to a long-period south swell coming in Friday night into Saturday. Trade winds are strong enough for a Small Craft Advisory for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon.

- Ben Gutierrez

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.