PHOTOS: Hokulea's worldwide 'Malama Honua' voyage

After three years and tens of thousands of miles, Hokulea is coming home. See photos of the voyaging canoe's historic worldwide journey.
Some mobile users may need to click here to see the photos.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
We're looking at some scattered windward and mauka showers along with light to moderate trade winds for Tuesday. But that will give way to increasingly unstable weather Tuesday night into Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves over the islands.More >>
We're looking at some scattered windward and mauka showers along with light to moderate trade winds for Tuesday. But that will give way to increasingly unstable weather Tuesday night into Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves over the islands.More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>