Two of Forbes world's richest celebrities from Hawaii

Two of the world's richest entertainers are from the islands, according to a new list released by Forbes on Monday.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Bruno Mars solidified a spot on the Forbes 2017 highest-paid celebrities list.

At 45 years old, Johnson was ranked no. 22, and was the youngest and second-richest actor to make the list. His earnings: $65 million.

Johnson made a name for himself through wrestling and has since played in movies such as “Jumanji,” “Baywatch,” and the "Fast and Furious" series.

Although dropping from No. 19 in 2016, his overall earnings have increased by a few million dollars.

A little further down the list, Mars ranked No. 60. At 31 years old, the musician and pure entertainer earned $39 million.

Mars, after his 24K Magic World tour, is the 22nd richest musician and 29th youngest musician on the list.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was the top earner on the list, bringing in $130 million, followed by Beyonce and author J.K. Rowling.

All 100 celebrities banked a total more than $5 billion before taxes.

