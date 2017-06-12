Inventor of the beloved and hated 'Hawaiian' pizza dies at 83

Do you like pineapple on your pizza?

If so, you have Sam Panopoulos to thank.

The inventor of the ever-controversial “Hawaiian” pizza has died at age 83 in Canada.

Panopoulos invented the divisive dish, which people seem to either love or hate, in 1962 for his restaurant in Ontario.

The pizza, topped with pineapple and Canadian bacon, has no real tie to Hawaiian culture.

Even world leaders have weighed in on their ideas of the “Hawaiian” pizza. Iceland’s president made headlines earlier this year after publicly opposing pineapple on pizza.

Panopoulos was just 20 years old when he emigrated to Canada from Greece in 1954.

"We just put it on, just for the fun of it, see how it was going to taste," Panopoulos told the BBC in an interview. "We were young in the business and we were doing a lot of experiments."

According to the Associated Press, a family obituary said Sam Panopoulos was in a hospital in London, Ontario, when he died suddenly on Thursday.

