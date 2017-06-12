SmartMoney Monday: Planning an affordable honeymoon

It's June, the month for weddings and what comes next? Honeymoons! What are some of the things that can save people lots of money and headaches on their honeymoon?

Most people spend an enormous amount of time and energy planning a wedding, which lasts around 6 hours, but less time planning a honeymoon, which lasts 10 to 14 days. A good recommendation would be to make planning your honeymoon a real priority.

Another tip is to make a realistic budget and start saving as soon as possible. Time is your friend. Try and plan your honeymoon way in advance, at least 6 to 8 months. The more you plan the better rates and rooms you can find, the more airline seats or frequent flier rewards may be available. Planning ahead can save you money.

You may also want to check out websites that allow you to create a honeymoon registry so your wedding guests can contribute to your honeymoon. It's easy and can really help you make a big dent in your honeymoon costs.

Finally, look into getting a credit card that earns points for reward travel. The more reward points you accumulate paying for everyday purchases and even your wedding, the more points you'll have to put toward your honeymoon expenses. Which should make you both very happy - and in a little less debt.

