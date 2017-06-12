The 'Island Ninja' returns to face the course on 'American Ninja - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

The 'Island Ninja' returns to face the course on 'American Ninja Warrior'

HONOLULU

Grant Mccartney, aka The Island Ninja, makes his return to the hit show 'American Ninja Warrior' on its season premiere June 12th on NBC. Mccartney' team, Team Ninja Warrior, will be having a potluck viewing party at One Love in Kakaako at 6pm on the 12th.

