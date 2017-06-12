Fire causes $326K worth of damage to Pahoa home

A fire destroyed a Pahoa home late Sunday, Big Island fire officials said.

The fire started before 10:15 p.m. at a two-story home on Pahoa Village Road on Big Island.

The home was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The home, which was under construction, was not occupied.

Four engines, one tanker and one medic unit were on the scene before blocking off Post Office Road. Within half an hour, the fire was contained and it was out by 11:30 p.m.

The estimated damage is around $326,000.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.