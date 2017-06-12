HMSA Kaimana Awards and Scholarship

For student athletes, the HMSA Kaimana Scholarships reward those who not only shine in the classroom and the playing field, but also in their communities through volunteer work. Special consideration is given to students who participate in lower-profile sports. Recipients can use their scholarships to pay for college tuition, books, computers, and room and board. Scholarship use is subject to NCAA rules and regulations for those who are participating in collegiate sports.

One of this year's recipients is Michele Fujita. She was a two-sport varsity athlete, lettering in swimming and water polo. She was also a four-year member of her school’s band. Heavily involved in the HOSA club, she volunteered in a variety of health events including making strides for breast cancer, lung force, and the step out walk for diabetes. During her junior year, she was accepted into the National Honor Society where she served as treasurer. That same year, Michele was also involved in the graduation, senior luau and prom committee.

Michele graduated as valedictorian of her class, and this fall, she will attend Creighton University to study biology with an interest in pre-med.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.