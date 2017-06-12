Father’s Day Finds at International Market Place

Are you still searching for that perfect Father’s Day gift? At the newly renovated International Marketplace, they have a range of gifts for every dad. With gifts fitting for the cool, stylish dad to the dad's that have a taste for tech, there is surely something to fit everyone's taste and budget.

For more information, visit ShopInternationalMarketPlace.com. Additionally, if you’re looking to spend quality time with Dad before his big day, International Market Place is hosting its inaugural “Island Vibes” Summer Concert Series, and you can check out a free concert in the Queen’s Court every Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.