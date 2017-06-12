Hawaii News Now, Outrigger Resorts & Henry Kapono presents 'Artist to Artist: We are Friends ~ A Lifetime Party of 70’s Music'

Join Grammy nominated & multiple award winning Henry Kapono as he presents an “Artist to Artist” concert series at the legendary Blue Note Hawaii featuring Hawai’i’s most icon artists performing their hit songs that have become local anthems & the sound track to growing up in Hawaii. You can hear the history of Henry Kapono and learn his creative process as he “deconstructs” his career as only he can though an intimate, enthralling and interactive evening of talk story, Q&A's and a performance!
For more information or tickets, visit www.BlueNoteHawaii.com
