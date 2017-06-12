Billy V: Miss Hawaii 2017, Jennifer Lawrence lands safely, 'Hanson' takes Tonys, Wonder Woman takes on The Mummy

She suffered through an outer-space odyssey in "Passengers", but a real life scare in the air for Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence over the weekend. Her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo Saturday. The actress was traveling from Louisville when one of the plane's engines failed at 31,000 feet. As the pilots were navigating the plane to make an emergency landing - the other engine failed. Despite the double-engine failure, the plane landed safely - she was not hurt.

Congratulations to the new musical "Dear Evan Hanson", which took top honors last night at the Tony awards in New York City. The touching, heartfelt story about young outsiders won 6 Tonys - more than any other show - including Best Musical!

Superhero verses supernatural this weekend at the box office, but even a Millennia-old Mummy couldn't un-Lasso Wonder Woman's hold on moviegoers. "Wonder Woman" wrapped up Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" at the weekend box office - pulling in another estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters. The Mummy debuted with just $32.2 million in tickets.

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins is not yet officially confirmed for Wonder Woman 2. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Jenkins was asked what DC movie she would like to direct if she were given the chance. And the answer? Superman. She said, "It's no secret that I love Superman but right now I'm just happy doing Wonder Woman."

Congratulations to the new Miss Hawaii Kathryn Teruya! The 21 year old took the crown, along with awards for her jazz dance and community service. She's an Iolani High School graduate now studying biology at UH Manoa. She hopes to become a dentist. Kathryn is a former Miss Kakaako and Miss Teen Hawaii. She will now go on to compete in the 2017 Miss America Pageant.

