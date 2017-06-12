Business Report: America's consumer debt

Ever since the market crash of 2008, the Fed has kept interest rates artificially low. It was stimulus to keep the recession from becoming a depression, and it worked. But sooner or later the Fed has to let those rates “normalize,” meaning, rise.
There is potential for trouble, because consumer debt has never been higher. Over $12 trillion! Roughly where it was when the market crashed in 2008.
As before, most of our debt is mortgage debt. But other debt is rising.
Student loan debt is the biggest driver. But car loan debt is also rising. We’re clearly trying to control this, because credit card debt is NOT rising much. But not everyone is able to do that, and the last quarters saw a rise in people who are behind in their payments.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.