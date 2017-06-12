Here's what's open and closed on Kamehameha Day, a state holiday

Monday is a state holiday in observance of King Kamehameha Day.

Due to the holiday, City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed and various services will be affected.

The following changes are in effect:

Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a State Holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, click here.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Kamehameha Day falls on June 11, honoring King Kamehameha I, also known as Kamehameha the Great, who is credited with uniting the Hawaiian islands under one royal kingdom.

