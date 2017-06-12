Forecast: Light winds, warm and humid conditions for Kamehameha Day holiday

Light easterly winds and a few showers on this Kamehameha Day morning.

We didn't cool off much overnight with temps in the mid to upper 70s across our island state.

High this afternoon in Honolulu will be a sticky 86 degrees.

An unstable atmosphere will develop over us Tuesday night through Thursday and that could mean heavy showers, perhaps thunderstorms.

An unstable atmosphere will develop over us Tuesday night through Thursday and that could mean heavy showers, perhaps thunderstorms.

Surf is small all around. A south swell is expected Friday night through the weekend.

Here are today's wave heights: 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet north and south, 2 feet or less west.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

