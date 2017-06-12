Altars, inverted flags create controversy at Big Island colleges

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii colleges are divided over stone altars called ahus with inverted Hawaii flags constructed on campuses by students.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Hilo colleges have received numerous complaints over the ahus from students, faculty, community members and veterans who say they feel disrespected by the sight of a Hawaiian flag hanging upside-down.

Students responsible for the structures say they built them in response to student arrests on Mauna Kea two years ago and to create awareness to the history of genocide in Hawaii. They say the flag is an internationally recognized symbol of a nation of distress.

According to the report, University of Hawaii at Hilo administrators do not plan to remove the structure. Hawaii Community College leaders have chosen to remove the flags, but not the stone altars.

