Forecast: Clouds and windward showers for Kamehameha Day

Patches of clouds from an old cold front will move through the islands on light to moderate trade winds. The clouds and their showers will alternate with some clearing as the patches move through.

First Alert: Be on the lookout for locally heavy showers and a chance of thunderstorms late Tuesday into Thursday as another area of moisture combines with an upper level disturbance. We'll keep an eye on that for you.

Surf is small on all shores with no major swells until Friday night, when a long period south swell is expected. No marine warnings are in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.