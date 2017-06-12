Jones' Charity Golf Classic draws local gridiron legends

A group of Hawaii's most familiar football legends came together on the golf course on Sunday, where they went toe to toe (some of them in slippers or barefoot nonetheless) to raise money for a good cause - at the June Jones Charity Golf Classic.

The event brought out the likes of four-time super bowl champion, Jesse Sapolu, former Rainbow Warrior, Greg Salas, and current UH football coach, Nick Rolovich. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the June Jones foundation, as well as a local charity called HUGS. HUGS aims to provide support for the families of children who suffer from serious illnesses.

Jones said he learned about the charity while driving through Honolulu on his motorcycle one day. According to Jones, he saw members of the charity at work. Once he learned more about HUGS, he partnered up with them to help benefit the local community.

"We've taken millions of dollars back to American Samoa [with the June Jones Foundation]. We've been able to do a lot of things that are pretty cool," said Jones. "This year as, in all the years, we're helping a group called HUGS - which is a local group that helps with kids that are terminally ill. So it's really a touching, touching group of people."

The event doesn't just raise money for a great cause. It also bring out the competitive side in its competitors.

"With competitiveness comes comes a lot of cheating," said Rolovich. "And that is also known to happen. A lot of guys bring their own eraser."

Once such player accused of "bringing his own eraser" is none other than two-time NFL All-Pro selection, Jesse Sapolu.

"Believe it or not I won it two years ago and I still hear it today," said Sapolu. "Nobody trusts my score keeping skills."

"I played on the ladies teams for three straight years and they gave me a high handicap because those ladies weren't very good," Sapolu explained. "Then, they switched me to a men's team two years ago and they forgot to adjust my handicap. So, that's my story and I'm sticking to it."

Win or lose, the event, and the June Jones Foundation, and the money raised from the tournament has greatly impacted HUGS. A representative from HUGS told Hawaii News Now, not including the money raised at Sunday's event, the June Jones Foundation has contributed $140,000 to the charity.

