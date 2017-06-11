Capitol Hill gets a Hawaii feel as lawmakers celebrate King Kamehameha Day

The sweet smell of plumeria filled the Mission Memorial Building Thursday as a handful of volunteers strung thousands of pink and yellow plumeria into a massive lei to honor a former ruler of Hawaii.

Passing showers through parts of Honolulu Saturday didn't stop thousands from lining the streets of Honolulu to watch the 101st annual Kamehameha Day Celebration Parade. Over 40 groups were a part of the parade line-up. Some walked the nearly 5-mile route while others rode in vehicles decorated with elaborate floral arrangements, or on horseback. The parade celebrates a former ruler of the islands, King Kamehameha, and is a highlight event for the highly celebra...

By Victoria Cuba, HNN Summer Intern

WASHINGTON D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. to celebrate Hawaii’s monarch, King Kamehameha.

The 48th annual Kamehameha Lei Draping was held on Sunday at the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall. The ceremony is celebrated to coincide with King Kamehameha Day celebrations in Hawaii. It is meant to honor the King’s legacy of uniting the islands, establishing the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1810.

“King Kamehameha’s legacy is one of unity and servant leadership,” said Hawaii U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard. “King Kamehameha was a leader ahead of his time who understood that true unity, in the end, could not be achieved at the tips of spears or by the muzzles of guns, but through dialogue, mutual respect, and working to understand common goals between people.”

This year’s theme was “I Mua! E Na Poki`i, a inu i ka wai ‘awa‘awa,” which means, “Forward my young brothers and sisters, and drink of the bitter waters of battle, there is no turning back until victory is secured.”

“We have a proud, proud history of, in Hawaii, people coming together and fighting for each other, fighting together,” said Hawaii U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono. “We are gathering in solidarity remembering the legacy and leadership of King Kamehameha having united our islands that we must go forward united.”

Other state and local officials also attended the event, such as Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho, Hawaii State Senate President Ron Kouchi, Office of Hawaiian Affairs Vice-Chair Dan Ahuna. The event also included hula performed by halau from Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

