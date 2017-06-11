Capitol Hill gets a Hawaii feel as lawmakers celebrate King Kamehameha Day

Passing showers through parts of Honolulu Saturday didn't stop thousands from lining the streets of Honolulu to watch the 101st annual Kamehameha Day Celebration Parade. Over 40 groups were a part of the parade line-up. Some walked the nearly 5-mile route while others rode in vehicles decorated with elaborate floral arrangements, or on horseback. The parade celebrates a former ruler of the islands, King Kamehameha, and is a highlight event for the highly celebra...More >>
Hundreds crowded downtown Honolulu to witness the annual King Kamehameha Statue Lei Draping Ceremony.More >>
The sweet smell of plumeria filled the Mission Memorial Building Thursday as a handful of volunteers strung thousands of pink and yellow plumeria into a massive lei to honor a former ruler of Hawaii.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
